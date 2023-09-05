TUESDAY

September 5, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

One Shot: Overtime Elite

Prime Video ■ New Series

This high-stakes, character-driven docuseries uncovers the devotion and resilience of Overtime Elite's players and coaches through every victory on and off the court. Over six episodes, it explores the lives of Overtime Elite's next generation of basketball stars from around the country as they strive for a pro career.

Inside the NFL

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The CW is the new exclusive home of the Emmy-winning weekly studio series Inside the NFL, which features NFL Films video highlights and analysis from the game's top experts.

Ancient Empires

History, 7 p.m.

Beating overwhelming odds as he fights throughout the Mediterranean, Julius Caesar's decisive actions bring him massive success and make him the most powerful man in the world. But every gambler knows that their luck runs out eventually, as it did for Caesar. This three-night miniseries concludes tomorrow.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the American audience to vote for their favorite performer to move to the final round.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bravo, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose return with frigid family dynamics, red-hot international travel and a shocking betrayal that none of the women saw coming. Joining the ladies are familiar faces Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby as well as new housewife Monica Garcia.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The Thore family is grieving the devastating loss of Whitney's mom, Babs. Whitney is desperate to help her father find joy in life again and helps to create a bucket list for him, but a long-held secret from the past emerges — Whitney has a sister she never knew about.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets

HBO, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

HBO's Hard Knocks documentary series finishes its 18th season as the New York Jets make their final roster cuts and break training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Nat Geo, 9 p.m.

The series continues its sixth season in its regular time slot starting with the episode "Winter From Hell." To survive deep winter and maintain their subsistence lifestyle, Alaskans learn new skills and endure deadly hardships.

Frontline

PBS, 9 p.m.

The episode "Two Strikes/Tutwiler" features reporting on two criminal justice stories in collaboration with The Marshall Project. First, see how a former West Point cadet ended up in prison for life under a little-known Florida law. Then, take a rare and unforgettable look into the lives of pregnant women in prison and what happens to their newborns.

Welcome to Plathville

TLC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Life for the Plath family looks very different as parents Kim and Barry are separated and on their way to a divorce, splitting their time with their five youngest. The older children continue to explore their independence.