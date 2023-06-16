FRIDAY

June 16, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Lovely Little Farm

Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere

The live-action/animation hybrid kids series returns for Season 2. It follows sisters Jill (Levi Howden) and Jacky (Kassidi Roberts) as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. This season, the pair continues to nurture Quackety Duck Duck (Shirley Henderson), Al Alpaca (Joel Fry) and Pickle Pony (Dominique Moore) while meeting new friends along the way.

Chevalier

Hulu ■ Original Film

This biographical drama is inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (portrayed by Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling-out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Stan Lee

Disney+

This Marvel Studios production is the official documentary film about Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. It traces Lee's life, from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel, telling his story through his own words via personal archive material.

Outlander

Starz, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

"I dream of the past; why would I not dream of the future?" Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) asks his love Claire (Caitríona Balfe) in the trailer for Season 7. We last left the lovers separated and Claire looking like she might be hanged for the murder of Malva Christie. The supersized 16-episode Season 7 will be split up, with the first eight episodes airing this year and the second half set to arrive in 2024. One season remains after this as well as a prequel series following Jamie's parents.

Hoffman Family Gold

Discovery Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Season 2 reveals the ups and downs of a true multigenerational family business and the tumultuous battle between father and son to see who can mine the most gold from the same piece of ground.

The UnXplained

History, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 5 concludes with "Holy Relics." Throughout history and across the globe, there have been many sacred relics believed to be imbued with mystical powers. Is it possible that these ordinary items — like a tooth or a soldier's spear — can have the ability to perform miracles?