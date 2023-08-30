WEDNESDAY

August 30, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Netflix ■ Season Finale

The final two installments of this reality relationship series' second season drop today: the season finale and the reunion episode.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

In two new episodes tonight, "Fish Out of Water Mystery Box" and "Kelsey's Stadium Food," the competition fires up when fish are the mystery-box challenge. Then, the contestants must cater to the average sports fan while incorporating elements from their region to elevate their dish.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

Find out which acts have advanced following last night's qualifying round at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Superfan

CBS, 8 p.m.

In this new episode of the competition series, country-music group Little Big Town will crown its biggest fan and give the winner the prize of a lifetime. Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The series concludes with "Who Wants to Live Like That?" Politicians are propelled back to peace talks. After decades of cyclical violence in Northern Ireland, a breakthrough is reached, and there is joy when the Good Friday Agreement is announced in 1998. However, peace comes at an enormous cost.

Expedition Bigfoot

Discovery Channel, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In Season 4, the team faces their most difficult challenge yet when they hunt for evidence of Bigfoot in the mountains of Alaska. From searching abandoned mines to exploring uncharted ice caves, they will stop at nothing to bring home proof of the elusive beast.

Archer

FXX, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In the 14th and final season of the animated spy comedy, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana (Aisha Tyler) at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so simple.