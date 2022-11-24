What we're thankful for

"My wife, Beckie, and I are thankful for being able to enjoy annual Christmas traditions in Mattoon with our children, Hannah and Owen. These traditions include driving through the Lightworks display of illuminated holiday decorations at Peterson Park, watching the lighted parade at the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Festival, and getting photos with Santa Claus at the Cross County Mall."

— Rob Stroud, staff writer

"I am thankful for my children all 13 of them LOL! I am thankful that I have had this job at the JG/TC for the last 12.4 years I really have learnt a lot working here and really love it. I am thankful for getting to know all my carriers and co-workers. It's been a pleasure working with each and everyone. And last of all I am thankful for everything the Lord above has blessed me with."

— Dwayne E. Warner Sr., district manager, Mattoon circulation department

"I am especially thankful this year for Sophie, our dog. We adopted her 11 years ago and, having been an abused puppy, she was afraid of everything. Our older dog, Bella, became her soulmate and gradually, Sophie gained trust with us and the world around her. But when Bella died last year, Sophie had to adjust to a new life with just my wife and me, and our three cats. In addition, she has battled a liver ailment for much of her life, but through proper nutrition and her sheer will, she has persevered. And while age is creeping up on her, she continues to give love and companionship in her quiet and gentle way."

— Dan McNeile, Central Illinois desk editor

"I am truly blessed with more than I deserve. I wake up each day with a roof over my head, a good job, a family I love and a group of great people I can call friends. And I have two really awesome grandkids. Isaac and Lucy make every day great."

— Scott Perry, local news editor

"I am thankful to be working and have such a fantastic team of co-workers and very thankful for my grandchildren who make my world rock each and everyday! To health and happiness!"

— Lynda Margerum, newsroom assistant

"I remain thankful for the neighborhood in which I live. About 25 years ago, my wife and I decided we were planting roots in Decatur. When we entered the housing market, a diverse neighborhood was high on our list of preferences. We found that, and better yet, we found a place where new owners coming in felt the same way. When I was a child in a town of 2,000 people, the kids in our neighborhood enjoyed unlocked doors and the certainty that each residence would take care of anyone visiting as though they belonged to the family. While we don’t have quite so lenient an attitude in our current neighborhood, I also have every confidence we’d be tended to the same way."

— Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor

"I have so much to be thankful for – good health, a great job, a loving family and dear, dear friends among the first that come to my mind. But this year, I’m especially thankful to still have my grandmother in my life. We celebrated her 90th birthday in August. Those milestone years really have a way of putting things in perspective. Every day truly is a blessing."

— Brenden Moore, statehouse reporter

"I have so much to be thankful for this year: my funny and patient husband, my wonderful and supportive family, two spunky dogs and one long-suffering cat, great friends and an amazing newsroom team that I am honored every day to work alongside. I am so fortunate to have a job that I find deeply meaningful, challenging, rewarding and certainly never boring. I am also more grateful than I can say for the support of our readers and their investment in the future of local journalism in this area. If you've taken the time to read this, cheers to you."

— Allison Petty, Central Illinois executive editor