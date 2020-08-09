What's in store for the JG-TC

You may have noticed that we added a countdown on the front page of the newspaper this week. We're ramping up for our new publication schedule.
As we announced a few weeks ago, this is part of transition to convert our newspapers on Mondays to e-edition-only starting on Aug. 17.
Those will be just like the printed newspaper, but delivered to email inboxes and to members for reading on desktop computer, tablet or smartphone. Our e-editions will also feature daily obituaries, which will also be in the next printed newspaper.
We're also adding an e-edition on Sundays.
Our digital content is included in your membership, and I invite you to visit jg-tc.com/eedition to see what's included. If you haven't activated your digital account, it's as simple as visiting jg-tc.com/activate and following the prompts.
E-editions are just one piece of our digital presence that's been rapidly growing for the past decade, which includes our website, social media and mobile app. Together, those platforms bring in thousands of readers each day for breaking news, video, photo galleries and important coverage.
Reaching that audience is key to our future. We know journalists are crucial to helping our readers understand where we live. That kind of insight is even more important as we together face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We'll be here covering what comes next and adapting along the way, again and again.
Thanks for reading.
Barry Winterland is general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois.
