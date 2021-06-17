Who's up for a movie?

It hasn’t been the best 12 months for the movie industry. But movies themselves have been more plentiful than you might imagine, and the quality of those movies has, in many cases, been top-notch. With theaters continuing to open around the country, this summer could be a feel-good one for Hollywood.

How do we know? Because our movie reviewer, Bruce Miller, tells us every week in his Movies in a Minute feature, which is available to you as a subscriber.

In case you missed it, Bruce’s reviews from recent weeks have included:

‘In the Heights’: “A wildly exuberant musical.”

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: “Begs to be seen in a theater where sound effects resonate.”

‘Cruella’: “Lets Emma Stone show how good she is at stepping into someone else's shoes.”





Bruce has been a longtime movie and TV critic, and his video reviews are quick, informative and charming. You’ll find his latest, and also his past work, at yourdomain.com/entertainment/movies.

