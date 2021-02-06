 Skip to main content
Windsor High School crowns Homecoming royalty
Windsor High School crowns Homecoming royalty

WINDSOR ROYALTY

On Friday, Jan. 22, Windsor High School held its COVID-style Homecoming coronation. Pictured is this year’s homecoming court. Left to right: Freshmen attendants Talon Bridges and Claire Sims; Sophomore attendants Dylan Curry and Abby Carey; Junior attendants Jack Welsh and Maddy Pfeiffer; 2021 Homecoming Queen Marylee Orman; 2021 Homecoming King Morgan Greuel; King and queen candidates Toby Kemper and Jessica Rauch; and King and Queen candidates Jacob McQueen and Trinity Shupe.

 Submitted photo

On Friday, Jan. 22, Windsor High School held its COVID-style Homecoming coronation. 

