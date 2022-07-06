Windsor veteran buried seven years after his death

WINDSOR — U.S. Army veteran John W. Thompson of Windsor was laid to rest with military honors on Wednesday more than seven years after his death from cancer.

Community members organized a burial service for Thompson after his cremated remains were recently released by the federal authorities who were prosecuting a Chicago-area business for mishandling the remains of those who had donated their bodies to science. Honor guard members from the Windsor American Legion, with the help of the Strasburg American Legion, conducted the service at Ash Grove Cemetery southeast of Windsor.

"The (burial service) was fantastic. It was beautiful," said the veteran's widow, Janet Thompson of Windsor. "I can't tell you how much I appreciate it."

Windsor American Legion past Chaplain Jerry Vanmatre and post member Walt Ratliff, both neighbors of the Thompsons, stood alongside the veteran's newly dug gravesite along the east side of Ash Drive in the cemetery as they led the service. Approximately 30 friends and family members, including children decked out in red, white and blue, lined the west side of the road to watch. The service concluded with a firing detail providing a final salute for John Thompson, followed by a bugler performing taps.

Vanmatre noted during the service that John Thompson, who died at age 81 on Oct. 11, 2014, served with the 31st Infantry in France during and immediately after the Korean War. He said the veteran was a part-time military police officer, with ordinance disposal being his primary duty. He said John Thompson dealt with live munitions left over from World War II that were still being uncovered years later.

"It was quite a hazardous job," Vanmatre said, recalling a story about John Thompson having to help detonate an old grenade. "There were numerous other occasions like that."

John Thompson was buried in sight of a Ash Grove Cemetery memorial dedicated to those men and women who served in the armed forces in all wars for the United States. The cemetery itself is located next to Ash Grove Christian Church.

The delayed burial was necessitated by John Thompson's remains, among many others, being evidence in the U.S. Department of Justice's prosecution of the now shuttered Biological Resource Center in Rosemont. CBS News Chicago reported on Sept. 21, 2021, that the former owner was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on charges of knowingly selling contaminated, diseased human remains.

"We consider it not only our honor but our duty to do (the service)," Vanmatre said during the ceremony.

Ratliff said afterwards that it means so much to veterans to know that their comrades will be there to pay respects for them after they die. Ratliff said he especially appreciated being able to help with John Thompson's service after knowing him for so long. He recalled Thompson often stopping by his home to talk about the weather and the local corn crops just to be neighborly.

"He was just that type of guy. I really miss him. He was a good person," Ratliff said.