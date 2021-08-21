Charleston Rotary, CCAR provide backpacks for foster kids

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Rotary Club and CCAR Industries recently delivered backpacks for foster children to the local office of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The backpacks are loaded with school supplies, clothing, personal items and some fun things, too, so kids entering foster care have something of their own to get started with their new foster families.

Charleston Rotary first partnered with CCAR Industries in recognition of Rotary's 100th anniversary in 2005 to pack 100 backpacks for children entering the foster care system in the Charleston area. The club and CCAR have continued to do this every year since. The late Lyla McGuire, a member of Rotary and also the director of CCAR, first organized the event.

Oftentimes when children first are placed in foster care, they have few possessions to begin their placement. CCAR Industries traditionally purchases the back packs and the Charleston Rotary Club provides financial support. Since its inception, this project has provided some 1,500 backpacks for foster children of all ages.

CCAR Industries is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization that was founded by a local parents’ group in 1969. Its mission is to provide community-based services and support that enhance the quality of life of East Central Illinois citizens with developmental disabilities.

The Charleston Rotary Club meets at noon on Tuesdays in the Rotary Room of the Charleston Public Library. Charleston Rotary is a service club that serves the local community and international projects. More information can be found at charlestonrotary.org.

