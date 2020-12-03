Christmas Auction and Christmas Lights contest held in Strasburg

The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism essay prize money, Legion baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, community blood drive, Stewardson-Strasburg yearbook, post prom activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.

Voting will take place for this year's annual "Light Up Strasburg" Christmas Light Contest Dec. 7-17. Cans to vote for your favorite home(s) will be at the Strasburg Marathon, the village hall and the bank (if the inside gets to open). Cast your vote by dropping the owners name or the address on a slip of paper that will be provided and place in the can. Winners will be receiving credit on their sewer bill in the amount of $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third place.