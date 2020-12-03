Christmas Auction and Christmas Lights contest held in Strasburg

STRASBURG — The December Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Community Center in Strasburg.
The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism essay prize money, Legion baseball, the Strasburg Veteran’s Memorial, community blood drive, Stewardson-Strasburg yearbook, post prom activities, and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.
Auction items include Craftsman tools, toys, metal signs, food items, figurines, baskets, wind spinners, China cabinets, yard ornaments, pie safes, bikes, trikes, ceramic, dolls, lanterns and much more. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary will be present at the auction as well.
For more information, contact Burl Edwards at (217) 783-2348.
Voting will take place for this year's annual "Light Up Strasburg" Christmas Light Contest Dec. 7-17. Cans to vote for your favorite home(s) will be at the Strasburg Marathon, the village hall and the bank (if the inside gets to open). Cast your vote by dropping the owners name or the address on a slip of paper that will be provided and place in the can. Winners will be receiving credit on their sewer bill in the amount of $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third place.
For more information on any of these events contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk/treasurer at (217) 644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.
