LIFESPAN: Dial-A-Ride’s Zipline service returning to Coles County

Dial-A-Ride is very excited to announce the return of our deviated fixed route service known as the Zipline on March 7.

The Zipline was temporarily discontinued in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reservations are not required for the Zipline unless needing a deviation. Thusly, contact tracing would have been impossible with this service. In order to accommodate our passengers during that time, all fares were reduced to a $1 per one-way trip except for those traveling outside of their designated counties.

However, when the Zipline is reinstated, demand response trips (door to door) will resume with the traditional pricing. The Zipline is a deviated fixed route service. This route operates along established routes that have designated stops at designated times within and to and from Charleston and Mattoon.

Between these stops, vehicles will deviate (up to 1/4 of a mile) from the established route to pick up and drop off riders within the defined service area. Route deviations must be phoned in and requested in advance and cannot be accommodated without a 24 hour notice. A transfer at the LifeSpan Center will be required to travel between towns. There is no charge to re-board the vehicle if a transfer is made.

A passenger can request a deviation by calling our dispatch office at 217-639-5169 or toll free at 1-800-500-5505. Requests must be made at least 24 hours in advance. There is a limit of one deviation per hour per route. Dial-A-Ride will not prioritize one type of deviation request over another. A request will be accommodated within 24 hours that it was made unless the Zipline will not be in operation the following day. Requests will be accommodated in the order as they are received.

Deviation location requests, pick-ups and drop-offs, must be within one quarter mile of any designated Zipline stop. Location requests for deviations will not be able to be accommodated any further than one quarter of a mile. An exception will be made with scheduled requests to Carle Clinic on Hurst Drive and Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital, which would be a deviation along the Mattoon route, however must still be requested in advance.

The bus will wait no longer at a requested deviation point for a passenger to present themselves as ready to ride than it would at a designated bus stop. In this regard, a passenger requesting a deviation should be ready at the agreed origin five minutes prior to the bus’s arrival. If the passenger misses the scheduled connection, it will be considered a no-show and subsequent deviation requests will be considered cancelled. The bus and driver will spend whatever time is necessary to safely board the passenger and his or her mobility devices.

The Zipline is returning and is better than ever. New stops and times have been added to better suit the needs of our community. The Zipline is only $1 per each time the bus is boarded with transfers at the LifeSpan Center remaining free of charge. Dial-A-Ride monthly passes will be accepted as a form of payment for this route as well the Zipline tokens. Passes and tokens can be purchased from the route drivers.

Hours of operation for this service are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The last time to board the bus to transfer to the opposing city will be from the 3-4 p.m. hour.

The Zipline service will not be offered on the designated holidays that Dial-A-Ride observes. The following is a list of departure times and the stops locations of the route. The times reflect minutes after the hour.

For questions, please call our friendly dispatchers at 1-800-500-5505. More information, including route maps for each stop and other services Dial-A-Ride offers, can be found at www.dialaridetransit.org.

Come ride with the best team in town!

Mattoon Route

Departure Time:

Minutes after the hour Stop Location

:03 LifeSpan Center (11021 E. County Rd 800 N)

:12 Cross County Mall (700 Broadway Ave E)

:14 1st and Prairie Ave

:20 Amtrak Station (1718 Broadway Ave)

:25 17th and Rudy

:28 1804 S. 9th St-South Drive (Across from Williams School)

:35 Lake Land College (circle drive of Neal Hall)

:46 Wal-Mart-East parking lot (loading dock area)

Charleston Route

Departure Time:

Minutes after the hour Stop Location

:03 LifeSpan Center (11021 E. County Rd 800 N)

:10 Dept. of Human Services (1550 Douglas St)

:13 Ruler Foods (612 W. Lincoln)

:18 EIU Student Union (7th St)

:20 12th and Lincoln

:24 Wal-Mart (2250 Lincoln Ave)

:27 Coles County Public Health (825 18th St)

:31 6th and Monroe

:45 Carle Clinic (2512 Hurst Dr)

:50 Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (ER Entrance)

The LifeSpan Center is located at 11021 E. County Road 800N, Charleston. Call 217-639-5150. While the center is currently closed in observance of COVID-19 protocols, staff will still be onsite to take questions by phone and Peace Meal will still be available via take out orders.

Chris Garver is the program/public relations director at the LifeSpan Center.

