Registration open for Lake Sara Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics

EFFINGHAM — Take the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge in 2022 to Support the Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois at noon Saturday, February 26, at Lake Sara in Effingham.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge presented by GEICO is excited to host this event again in 2022.

Plungers will have two options to participate

Plunge "Our Way"

Plunge OUR Way Saturday, Feb. 26 at Lake Sara located at 15250 N. Beach Road in Effingham. Pre-Registration will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 at the same location from 5-7 p.m. Day-of registration will be from 10-11:45 a.m. with the plunge taking place at noon.

Plunge "Your Way"

Organizers of the Plunge saw so much creativity last year when things had to look a little different than they had in the past. This is a way for you to create a Polar Plunge Day to support the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois in a way that fits your needs. Dunk tanks. House parties with water balloons. Companies with parking lot kiddie pools.

Organizers are asking all Plungers to share their "your way" experiences with them and the Special Olympics Illinois community. Post it on social with the hashtag #BeBoldGetCold and tag their social profiles.

When coordinating your Plunge Your Way efforts, please review and adhere to these Best Practices. Do not attempt to jump into a lake, river or any other open body of water for the Plunge Your Way. Participants should not do anything that could physically harm themselves or others. Special Olympics Illinois is not responsible for any injuries that occur while participating in the Plunge Your Way event.

Official Polar Plunge Sweatshirt Information

All plungers who have reached their $100 fundraising minimum by midnight on Wednesday Feb. 2 will be guaranteed their 2022 Polar Plunge sweatshirt the week of their local Plunge Our Way event. Plunge Your Way participants will be invited to attend one of the Region’s pre-registration events to pick-up their sweatshirt in the days prior to the event.

All participants who reach the $100 fundraising threshold after that date but before the final date will receive their sweatshirt after the conclusion of the 2022 Polar Plunge season. Donations may be submitted online via your personalized fundraising page or mailed to Special Olympics Illinois. Click here for details on how to submit offline donations.

Plunger Incentives

All Polar Plunge participants are encouraged to fundraise beyond the $100 minimum for a chance to qualify for additional incentives. Incentive levels include $250, $500, and $1,000. An email with a redemption code will be sent to all qualifying plungers in early April.

For additional information, visit our main plunge site at www.plungeillinois.com.

Questions?

Contact Plunge Director, Vanessa L. Duncan , at vduncan@soill.org or call 217-273-4485.

