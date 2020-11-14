Rotary exchange leads to helping immigrants

CHARLESTON — A Rotary Youth Exchange year in Peru led to a Douglas County woman traveling the world and then returning to East-Central Illinois to work with immigrants.
Zoe Bouras, an Arthur High School graduate, spent the 2012-13 school year as a Rotary Youth Exchange student in Peru.
“The great thing about exchange is you get to say yes to things you wouldn’t normally get to say yes to,” Bouras recently told the Charleston Rotary Club. She mentioned sandboarding, eating monkey meat, swinging from a vine in a rainforest jungle and swimming in the Amazon River among her unusual experiences.
After returning to Arthur to graduate high school, Bouras earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University with a double major in international studies and political science. Then she earned a master’s in Latin American studies from the University of Oxford in England. That is one of 31 countries she has visited even thus far.
Now she is the communications and development coordinator for The Immigration Project, a nonprofit that works with about 1,000 immigrants a year in downstate Illinois. Bouras plans to begin law school next fall with a goal to do future legal work for The Immigration Project.
“I attribute so much to my Rotary Youth Exchange year,” said Bouras, who also assists area Rotary clubs in screening exchange student candidates. “I learned how to love people who are different from me.”
Rotary clubs throughout East-Central Illinois sponsor area high school students to spend a year in another country, just like Bouras did in Peru. In addition, Rotary hosts students from other countries to experience a year of high school in Illinois.
Rotary clubs throughout East-Central Illinois have been conducting high school exchange programs for almost 50 years. Any student or parent wanting to know more about the program can contact any local Rotarian, or contact Terry Weir of Marshall, the district Rotary Youth Exchange chairman, at 217-822-5524, or Bill Lair of Charleston, 217-218-2549.
There are no Rotary exchanges for the current school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision on an exchange program for the 2021-22 school year will be made in February.
Bouras said adapting to a new culture and new language can be quite challenging for a high school student.
“I came back and felt like I could handle anything,” she said.
“It lit a fire in me to learn about other countries,” she added. “I wanted to meet other people and other ways of doing things.”
To date, she has visited five of the world’s seven continents and 31 countries. The only continents she hasn’t visited are Antarctica and Australia.
“COVID put a dent in those plans,” she said of a planned trip to Australia this year.
She spends time now helping immigrants.
The Immigration Project, with offices in Bloomington and Champaign, serves 86 counties south of Interstate 80. The agency also has a number of clinics in other communities, including Mattoon and Arcola.
“Immigration has become highly politicized,” Bouras said. “But, it’s human rights work and it’s non-partisan.”
She said most of The Immigration Project’s work is with women and children. The agency also has represented unaccompanied minors being held at detention centers in the state.
Locally, she said they work with Hope of East Central Illinois and with the Immigration Community Center in Arcola. Most of the organization’s funding comes from individual and organization donations.
For more information on The Immigration Project, contact Bouras at zbouras@iwu.edu.
