Rotary exchange leads to helping immigrants

Rotary clubs throughout East-Central Illinois sponsor area high school students to spend a year in another country, just like Bouras did in Peru. In addition, Rotary hosts students from other countries to experience a year of high school in Illinois.

Rotary clubs throughout East-Central Illinois have been conducting high school exchange programs for almost 50 years. Any student or parent wanting to know more about the program can contact any local Rotarian, or contact Terry Weir of Marshall, the district Rotary Youth Exchange chairman, at 217-822-5524, or Bill Lair of Charleston, 217-218-2549.

There are no Rotary exchanges for the current school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision on an exchange program for the 2021-22 school year will be made in February.

Bouras said adapting to a new culture and new language can be quite challenging for a high school student.

“I came back and felt like I could handle anything,” she said.

“It lit a fire in me to learn about other countries,” she added. “I wanted to meet other people and other ways of doing things.”

To date, she has visited five of the world’s seven continents and 31 countries. The only continents she hasn’t visited are Antarctica and Australia.