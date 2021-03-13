Rotary hears about Charleston police activities

CHARLESTON — Police Chief Chad Reed told Charleston Rotary members that officer training and public support are two factors in making Charleston a safe community.
Reed, a 24-year member of the Charleston Police Department, has been chief for two and a-half years after serving as assistant chief for two-plus years.
Reed oversees a department with 32 officers, three full-time civilian employees and a part-time parking officer. The department has an annual budget of $3.5 million.
Reed was part of a series of city government programs for February. Rotarians also heard from Public Works Director Curt Buescher and Fire Chief Steve Bennett.
Reed told Rotarians that the process of hiring a new officer involves “an extensive background investigation” Prospective hires also must take a psychological examination that takes about six hours. The examiner’s recommendation then goes to the city’s police and fire board, which has the final decision.
Reed said when offered the job, new officers attend a 14-week police academy training and then work 14 weeks with a training officer. The department hired three officers in 2020.
The department enjoys good relations in the community, the chief said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, people have brought food to the department as well as health supplies. He said people and various businesses and agencies have donated masks and hand sanitizer to the department.
He said Charleston had “four larger events” last year involving Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.
He said he was pleased that there were “zero arrests, injuries or property damage” from any of those events.
“The key was meeting with each organization ahead of time,” Reed said. Cell phone numbers were exchanged. He said event organizers wanted to get their message out but he said police told protest/demonstration organizers police “weren’t going to tolerate any damage or destruction.”
Reed said the Charleston Police Department eliminated “choke holds” about five years ago except if they face deadly force. He said Charleston police have been wearing body cameras since 2019 and have had “not one complaint since we went to them.”
“We want good cops,” the chief said. “If we find a bad cop, we’re going to get rid of them.” He said even a rookie officer can stop a 30-year veteran officer if that officer is violating procedures.
Charleston was rated the second-safest college town in the country by the Safewise organization a few years ago. Reed said Charleston police are proud of that rating.
Reed said in 2020, theft (276) and domestic battery (189) were major calls for police assistance. Cases involving drug paraphernalia and cannabis have declined.
There were 477 traffic accidents in 2020, compared to 394 the previous year. Reed said he thinks repaving on Lincoln Avenue was a big factor.
Reed is an Eastern Illinois graduate and Marine Corps veteran. He was a K9 patrol officer for eight years and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The Charleston Rotary Club focuses on service to the community, youth, vocations and the world. The Charleston club currently meets at noon each Tuesday on Zoom. New members welcome. More information is at Charlestonrotary.wordpress.com.