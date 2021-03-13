Rotary hears about Charleston police activities

He said Charleston had “four larger events” last year involving Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

He said he was pleased that there were “zero arrests, injuries or property damage” from any of those events.

“The key was meeting with each organization ahead of time,” Reed said. Cell phone numbers were exchanged. He said event organizers wanted to get their message out but he said police told protest/demonstration organizers police “weren’t going to tolerate any damage or destruction.”

Reed said the Charleston Police Department eliminated “choke holds” about five years ago except if they face deadly force. He said Charleston police have been wearing body cameras since 2019 and have had “not one complaint since we went to them.”

“We want good cops,” the chief said. “If we find a bad cop, we’re going to get rid of them.” He said even a rookie officer can stop a 30-year veteran officer if that officer is violating procedures.

Charleston was rated the second-safest college town in the country by the Safewise organization a few years ago. Reed said Charleston police are proud of that rating.