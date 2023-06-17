MATTOON — Coles County’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration brought local community members together to learn through African music and dance.

Breathe & Movement African Dance Company, a company based from Chicago, joined the festivities on Saturday. Their performance brought crowd members of all races to the stage in Peterson Park to learn a traditional African dance.

Some of the community remained on the sidelines and participated as well.

Kinsey Romack learned the dance from where her and her friends were seated.

“I feel like the more [the event] goes on, it’s important to have that and for it to grow. So that there is more culture for people to actually see, understand and also participate in. Because like with the participating with the dances they had today, that was really important just so people interacted and also learned at the same time about the culture and also what went on and how it became able to have Juneteenth,” Romack said.

Taneya Higginbotham, organizer of The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. and the Juneteenth Celebration, was excited by the participation of everyone who came.

“It was a great event. There were so many people represented today. My favorite part was the audience engagement. The African dancers came and they brought in the crowd and got everyone dancing. And it was just great, so I feel like it was a great success,” Higginbotham said.

Along with the dance company, Decatur, Ill. native Antionio Burton “Toni Picasso” gave a live art performance and had supplies set out for others to paint and draw.

Both performances attracted attendees to come to the event by The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. and Faith Alliance for Racial Justice.

“I was excited to see the performances and also learn more,” Romack said. “I also knew that some of the people that would be here like SACIS, PFLAG and CASA. And I also came for the art because I didn’t know what they were having, so I was excited to see what they had.”

This year’s celebration featured information and resource booths to spread information in the community.

Those with booths included Illinois Humanities, the Coles County Health Department, PFLAG (a LGBTQ+ support organization), CASA of East Central Illinois (a non-profit for abused and neglected children), Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) for Better Birth and the Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Services (SACIS).

Free food was provided by Black-owned businesses Revival City Doughnuts, Zesty Wingz Chicken & Fish and Wood N’ Hog BBQ. Rural King also provided popcorn, water and chips.

Higginbotham is interested in community suggestions for next year’s celebration.

“I’m always thinking ahead for next year’s event, and I am seeking suggestions from the community about different things they would like to see at next year’s event, so stay tuned,” Higginbotham said.

For suggestions, people can call The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. at (217) 508-6031, email at therealiteaproject@gmail.com or through the Faith Alliance for Racial Justice or The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. Facebook pages.