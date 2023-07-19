MATTOON — The City Council approved the plat for the proposed Emerald Acres Sports Connection submitted by the Mattoon Sports Complex Inc. developers.

The plat for the property sits at the Southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. The Emerald Acres plat envisions Remington Road extending east, Swords Drive extending south and Fort Worth Way extending east and south for this property, with an added new road, Wooddell Drive, being built east from Dettro Drive to Swords.

The new roadways would serve a 150,000-square-foot indoor sports facility east of Dettro, a 100-acre outdoor sports complex southeast of Home Depot, and more than 10 lots for commercial development.

During its meeting Tuesday, the council also approved Tuesday an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the resurfacing project of the section of Route 16, as part of the Emerald Acres plat, from Lake Land Boulevard to Swords Drive.

The council allocated $295,500 for the planned improvements as listed in the agreement with the Department of Transportation. This includes reconstructing sidewalk ramps and replacing or modifying traffic signals.

A public hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at City Hall for the Remington Road development plan.

The city seeks to establish a tax increment financing district along Remington. The district would set aside new tax revenue within its boundaries for drainage and other public improvements.

In other business, the council:

Finalized plans for six new courts being added and open in the fall in Peterson Park.

Approved the purchase of at 2023 Ford F150 for $47,205 for the the Mattoon Police Department. The new pickup will replace a 2007 Dodge 1500 truck, which will be used by the park department.

Approved the emergency expenditure of $49,345.18 from the sewer fund for the costs of a temporary replacement of two water pumps.

Mattoon had a plan to replace one of the three primary pumps at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. One week before the new pump arrived, two pumps unexpectedly failed.

Velocity/Cogent was hired to set up temporary pumping measures until the replacement pumps were installed. The expenses will pay Velocity/Cogent for the delivery, assembly and four weeks of bypass pumping provided.

