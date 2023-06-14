MATTOON — The third annual Juneteenth Celebration will provide family activities and live art on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peterson Park.

The Mattoon event, hosted by The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. and Faith Alliance for Racial Justice, will include live dance performances from Chicago-based Breathe & Movement African Dance Company.

Breathe & Movement features Pan-African dance performances while the company entertains and educates on African history and culture.

Antonio “Toni Picasso” Burton will have live art featured at the event.

Burton, a Decatur native and Eastern Illinois University alum, attended the Juneteenth Celebration in 2022 where he featured an art piece where everyone in attendance was able to add to the art tapestry.

Some wrote down their favorite quotes or poems and others added handprints in paint until the art piece became a community effort.

Resource tables are an added addition to this year’s celebration to provide information and resources.

The entire event is free and will include desserts and refreshments.

The provided food is from Black-owned restaurants including Revival City Donuts in Charleston, Zesty’s Chicken Wings in Charleston and Wood N’Hog Barbeque from Champaign.

The first Juneteenth Celebration in Coles County was held by The RealiTea ProjecT Inc. two days after Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021.

Approximately 50 to 100 people attended the first celebration and the number grows each year, according to Taneya Higginbotham, project manager of The RealiTea ProjecT Inc.

Higginbotham said each year the local community responds well to the event, and the celebration receives support from various businesses.

Juneteenth, also referred to as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Emancipation Day, commemorates the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

The history and significance of Juneteenth The history and significance of Juneteenth Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 delivery of General Order #3 Chattel slavery in all states wasn’t abolished until the end of 1865 Juneteenth celebrations originated in Galveston, Texas, starting in 1866 The first land to commemorate and celebrate the event was purchased in 1872 and is now a public park South Dakota was the last state to make Juneteenth a legal holiday Juneteenth has been celebrated in Mexico for more than 150 years The last enslaved people in the US weren’t adopted as citizens until 1885 Festivities became more commercialized in the 1920s during the Great Migration Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday in 1980 Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday in 2021